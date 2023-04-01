Bring Me The Horizon hint at new music in new YouTube series









Sheffield rockers Bring Me The Horizon have launched a new YouTube series featuring what appears to be snippets of new music.

The series, titled BMTHS5: Post Human EU, comes as a documentary film following Bring Me The Horizon’s most recent tour of Europe. In the first episode, frontman Oli Sykes and his bandmates take fans behind the scenes at their first tour date in Germany. “First gig back, man. Always feel like you ain’t got a fucking clue how to do it,” Sykes says to the camera before likening the experience to riding a bike in front of 10,000 people.

During the tour, Bring Me The Horizon also bumped into Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann, who gave them their very own bottle of Rammstein-branded tequila. Just before that part of the documentary, the band are seen working on a new song. Listen to some snippets of the new track in the video below.

In an interview with NME in 2022, Sykes explained why it has been such a long time since fans have received new material from the group. “It’s almost like we’ve been backlogged,” he said. “Now the world is up and running again, in between other commitments such as families, kids and even my own [Drop Dead clothing] brand, it’s just about finding the time.”

“We are chipping away at it, but I also think we feel as though the bar has been set so high for us. I feel like we have this pretty incredible [live] set now, and any song we write now has to be good enough to justify its place on the setlist,” he added.

This summer, Bring Me The Horizon will headline Download Festival alongside Metallica and Slipknot. In a statement, Sykes previously said: “Download Festival was one of the first festivals I ever attended as a punter. It was our first amazing festival experience to play as a band, and now the fact that we are headlining such a prestigious event blows my mind. We can’t wait to bring a whole new sound and show for the Download audience.”