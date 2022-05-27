Bright Eyes team up with Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee and more for three new EPs









Bright Eyes have delved into the early chapters of their back catalogue for three new EPs which see them team up with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee and M. Ward to reimagine the early days.

The innovative project accompanies the reissues of their earliest records with re-recordings of five album tracks and a cover of the song that pivotally inspired each of the albums.

The covers see Bright Eyes tackle Elliott Smith (naturally), Lullaby for the Working Class, Sam Joyner and more as we peek inside the most dogeared denizens in Conor Oberst’s record collection.

“It’s a meaningful way to connect with the past that doesn’t feel totally nostalgic and self-indulgent,” Oberst said of the series in a statement.

Adding: “We are taking these songs and making them interesting to us all over again. I like that. I like a challenge. I like to be forced to do something that’s slightly hard, just to see if we can.”

You can presently check out the EPs on streaming platforms and listen to the Phoebe Bridgers version of ‘Haligh, Haligh, A Lie, Haligh’ below.

