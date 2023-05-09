Bright Eyes announce final reissue EP in ‘Companion’ project









American indie rocker band Bright Eyes have announced the final instalment in a series of three planned reissues for the ongoing Companion EP project: Cassadaga: A Companion, The People’s Key: A Companion, and Noise Floor (Rarities 1998-2005): A Companion.

“We are really excited about the final instalment of our companion EPs,” band leader Conor Oberst says in a new statement. “It’s been an interesting journey revisiting and reimagining all of these old songs. 54 songs total seems ridiculous now looking back, but I’m glad we did it.”

“This new batch includes great contributions from Alynda Segarra (Hurray For The Riff Raff), Johanna and Klara Söderberg (First Aid Kit), and an amazing cast of other fantastic musicians that brought these songs into the present tense. I hope all of the fun and neo-nostalgia we experienced recording these comes through to the listeners.”

Artists that have contributed to the reissue project include Johanna and Klara Söderberg of First Aid Kit (‘JeJune Stars’, ‘Coatcheck Dream Song’, ‘Wrecking Ball’), Gillian Welch (‘Napolean’s Hat’) and Alynda Segarra of Hurray for the Riff Raff (‘Clairaudients (Kill or Be Killed)’, ‘Firewall’, ‘When You Were Mine’).

Listen to new versions of ‘Middleman’, ‘When You Were Mine’, and ‘Blue Angels Air Show’ down below.