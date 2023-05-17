Brie Larson is unsure if she’ll see Johnny Depp movie at Cannes Film Festival









During a conference on the first day of Cannes Film Festival 2023, American actor Brie Larson was asked whether she’ll watch Jeanne du Barry starring Johnny Depp at this year’s celebrations. The actor was initially taken aback by the question but proceeded to answer cordially.

Larson, a juror at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, was asked whether she would watch Jeanne du Barry, which opened the festival on May 16th. Despite being a juror, Larson isn’t duty-bound to watch the Maïwenn-directed movie because it’s playing out of competition.

“You’re asking me that? I’m sorry, I don’t understand the correlation or why me specifically,” Larson answered to the initial probe.

In reaction, the interviewer mentioned the actor’s position as a “vocal advocate for Time’s Up and MeToo,” two movements involved in Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard last year.

“You’ll see, I guess, if I will see it. And I don’t know how I’ll feel about it if I do,” Larson responded.

Depp portrays King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry, marking his first feature performance in three years, returning to the screen following the controversies surrounding his relationship with Heard.

Thierry Fremaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, previously explained the decision to open with Jeanne du Barry. “I don’t see Maïwenn’s film as a controversial choice at all because if Johnny Depp had been banned from working, it would have been different, but that’s not the case,” he told Variety. “We only know one thing, it’s the justice system and I think he won the legal case. But the movie isn’t about Johnny Depp.”