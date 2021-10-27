Brian Wilson unveils trailer for new 'Long Promised Road' documentary









A new trailer for the much-anticipated documentary Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road has been released. The film, directed by Brent Wilson, is set for release on November 19th and will feature a selection of interviews with Beach Boys co-founder and Rolling Stone editor Jason Fine, as well as Al Jardine, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Nick Jonas, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Jakob Dylan, Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins, and more.

Jason Fine, a longtime friend of Wilson, said: “The idea of doing an interview makes Brian nervous. So he’ll often ask if we can take a drive and listen to some music.” Indeed, many of Wilsons interviews in Long Promised Road feature the Beach Boys creative genius and writer of ‘God Only Knows’, staring meditatively out the car window as he discusses his various successes and ongoing struggle with mental health.

Besides snippets of interviews with a host of musical luminaries, the trailer offers a preview of Wilson’s new song ‘Right Where I Belong’, which was co-written by Wilson and Jim James specifically for the documentary.

The release of Long Promised Road will coincide with the unveiling of Brian Wilson’s collection of instrumental renditions of Beach Boys classics. At My Piano, will be released on November 19th before Wilson takes the songs on the road for his UK and European tour next summer. Tickets for Wilson’s forthcoming tour dates are available through Ticketmaster.

Earlier this year, the Beach Boys sold their intellectual property for an undisclosed sum. They sold their entire brand to music industry veteran Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group. While the amount Azoff paid has not been disclosed, he now owns the group’s master recordings, the rights to the Beach Boys’ name, their likenesses, and a share of their publishing rights and memorabilia.

In a statement, the company’s CEO Olivier Chastan said: “The Beach Boys, in a sense, are not just a band. They’re a lifestyle. They’re a consumer brand. And they’ve never really exploited that.”

