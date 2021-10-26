Brian Wilson says The Beatles and The Beach Boys shared "mutual love"









Brian Wilson has detailed how The Beach Boys and The Beatles always shared “a mutual love and respect” as part of a recent interview, The legendary songwriter of ‘God Only Knows’, ‘Good Vibrations’, and many more once called The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band his favourite record of all time. Now, he has revealed that the two bands were close friends throughout their respective careers.

When he was asked to name his favourite LP, he told the interviewer: “I’d have to say Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” before adding, “Obviously, I love The Beatles and we have always had a mutual love and respect for each other.”

Wilson went on to describe how this mutual respect and affection came about, noting: “They say that it was birthed from hearing Pet Sounds… I don’t know… but I just love that album.”

In the same interview, The 79-year-old music icon was also asked which musician he had always wanted to be, besides himself of course. He admitted that it was a tough question to answer, before adding: “I’d have to put Elton John at the top of that list because of his voice and he is great on piano. I admire him as a person too.”

He went on to praise the ‘Rocket Man’ even more when he was asked to name his favourite ever “Saturday night record”. In response, Wilson said: “Anything rock ‘n’ roll is a great Saturday night record, all kinds. I can’t really pin one down… how about ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’? That’s a good one from Elton,” Wilson concluded.

Brian Wilson also opened up about his plans to make a new record of his own. “I’ve been wanting to make a rock ‘n’ roll album for years and years,” he revealed. “I have some ideas, so hopefully I’ll be able to do that one next.”