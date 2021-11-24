Brian Wilson and My Morning Jacket’s Jim James collaborate on new song ‘Right Where I Belong’









Brian Wilson and My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James have formed an unlikely collaboration for their new track titled ‘Right Where I Belong’.

The song is set to feature on the forthcoming documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, chronicling the highs and lows in the life of the former Beach Boys phenom.

With My Morning Jacket renowned for being modern proponents of the falsetto harmonies that The Beach Boys pioneered, it perhaps seems fitting that Wilson sought his services for the track that takes on classic love tropes.

The song could easily be dubbed as reminiscent of early Beach Boys baroque progressive pop without it being too much of a stretch back down the long winding road of Wilson’s back catalogue.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Wilson revealed: “I enjoyed working on the song with Jim. He was the perfect collaborator.”

Typically, Wilson kept it brief, but James was rather more elaborate when it came to discussing working with his hero. “It has always been there with me in celebrating life’s greatest triumphs and has also sustained me through some of my darkest hours,” he said.

Adding: “His spirit and life story have taught us all to never give up and to always listen to and honour the spirit of each of our own unique creative souls.”

The soundtrack to the documentary is set for release on November 26th via Lakeshore.