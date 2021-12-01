Brian Wilson and Chicago to embark on joint US tour









Beach Boys founder Brian Wilson has teamed up with the rock band Chicago for a co-headline US tour. During his sets, Wilson will be joined by his fellow Beach Boys bandmate and co-founder Al Jardine, alongside the South African musician Blondie Chaplin.

Kicking off in Pheonix, the tour will begin in June 2022 and will conclude with a show in Clarkston, Michigan, towards the end of July. Each date will see Wilson share the stage with soft-rockers Chicago, famed for their releases throughout the 1970s and ’80s, including tracks such as ‘Hard To Say I’m Sorry’, ‘If You Leave Me Now’, and ‘Will You Still Love Me?’.

Wilson and his Beach Boys bandmates, Al Jardine, Carl Wilson, and Dennis Wilson, met Chicago in 1974, a time when they sang backing vocals on the group’s ‘Wishing You Were Here’. The next year saw the band embark on their joint Beachago tour together. The two groups would go on to tour together once again in 1989.

News of the upcoming tour follows the release of Brian Wilson’s new album At My Piano, which features stripped-back versions of classic Beach Boys songs like ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’, ‘In My Room’, ‘Don’t Worry Baby’, ‘California Girls’, ‘Surf’s Up’, ‘Good Vibrations’ and ‘God Only Knows’.

In a statement, Wilson explained the importance his piano has played throughout his life and career. “We had an upright piano in our living room and from the time I was 12 years old I played it each and every day. I never had a lesson, I was completely self-taught,” he began, going on to add: “I can’t express how much the piano has played such an important part in my life. It has bought me comfort, joy and security. It has fuelled my creativity as well as my competitive nature”.

Brian Wilson is also the focus of the new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, the soundtrack of which includes a rendition of his new duet ‘Right Where I Belong, with Morning Jacket’s Jim James.