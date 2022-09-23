Brian May explains why hated the Queen song 'Don't Stop Me Now'









Queen guitarist Brian May is a legend of the game, and outside of the many triumphant musical exploits over his career, the guitarist has invariably been a force for good and in the wider culture, defending righteous causes and the lives of badgers everywhere.

Whilst he is ostensibly one of the calmer figures in rock, do not be fooled into thinking that May is a pushover. Over the years, he has been quick to share his thoughts on a range of issues, ranging from Eric Clapton’s stance on Covid-19 – when he called him and other anti-vaxxers “fruitcakes” – to the time he showed his tough side when pushed by the media.

When it came to the inner workings of Queen, May was also never afraid to give his thoughts on the band’s music, whether it be praise or criticism of new ideas or tracks. In one of the most surprising admissions of his career, when speaking to Guitar Player in 2021, the guitarist revealed that at first, he hated Queen’s 1979 mega-hit ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’.

Displaying his natural thoughtfulness, May explained that, initially, he didn’t like the song as he thought that Freddie Mercury’s lyrics underplayed the dangers of HIV/AIDS, with May saying that he found it “flippant”. However, May was eventually won over after he realised that it “gave people great joy”.

“I didn’t really take to it in the beginning. I didn’t feel totally comfortable with what Freddie was singing at the time,” May told the publication. “I found it a little bit too flippant in view of the dangers of AIDS and stuff. But as time went on, I began to realise that it gave people great joy.”

“I had to give in. It’s a great song – there’s no way around it,” he continued. “I think that’s what Freddie had an amazing knack of doing: he could put his button on things that make people feel a bit more alive.”

The surprising popularity of the track has always slightly puzzled May, with him calling it a “phenomenon”. Detailing further, he said: “I’ve seen it played at all sorts of functions. It’s become the most requested song at hen parties and stag parties and marriages and weddings and funerals – just because it brings joy.”

“I don’t have any quarrel with it now – I enjoy playing it onstage,” the guitarist concluded. “It’s wonderful that everyone wants to sing it. In singing with us, they express their own joy and their own determination to make the best out of their lives, and to keep on and not get knocked down by things.”

