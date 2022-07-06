Brian May reveals what Freddie Mercury would’ve thought of Bohemian Rhapsody









Bohemian Rhapsody was a booming commercial success but was met with some mixed reviews, leaving many of us wondering which side of the fence Freddie Mercury himself would’ve sat on if he was around to see it.

Queen guitarist Brian May has mused on the same subject himself and offered up his opinion of what Freddie may well have thought about the project in a recent interview.

The classic badger-loving guitarist told Classic Rock: “I do. I think he would have felt it was a fair cop, really. It shows all his greatness and all his fallibility and insecurity – the whole bit.”

Continuing: “I think it shows him very truthfully and not sycophantically, but in a way that appreciates his talent. Because he was sure was unique. I’ve never met anybody like Freddie in my life, before or since, and it’s probably not going to happen again.”

Further commenting on whether his frontman could’ve starred in a film himself, May claimed: “He didn’t like repeating stuff. Patience was not one of Freddie’s virtues. I think he would have found it difficult turning up every day on the set. I don’t think that would have lasted long [laughs].”

Seeing as though the film has made a whopping $900 million worldwide, perhaps his opinion would’ve been sweetened by that revenue too.

