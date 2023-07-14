Brian May says the political landscape leaves him “very depressed”









Queen guitarist Brian May has lashed out at the current government and the state of the political landscape in Britain, which makes him “very depressed”.

May, who is currently celebrating the 40th anniversary of Brian May + Friends: Star Fleet Project with a reissue, has been an open critic of many recent policies which have been implemented by the Conservative government. The guitarist is wary of their “propaganda” machine and says they have “wrecked Britain/

“I get very depressed by it,” he said in a new interview with The I. “And I get very depressed by the power that some of these [right wing media] have, just full of propaganda. And that’s the reason we got Brexit. That’s the reason we got Boris Johnson.”

May added: “These people could rig the next election as well. And we could be stuck with the same people that we’ve had for the last 10 years who have wrecked Britain. I’m not a political animal. But I do find it very frustrating that it’s so hard to find the truth these days.”

The guitarist also claimed: “God, truth has gone out the window in this century. Nobody knows what the truth is anymore. It seems like nobody cares. I find the world a very strange and screwed up place. I don’t feel comfortable in the world as it is now.”

In discussing his knighthood, May believes he only received the honour because Boris Johnson was no longer in office as Prime Minister. He explained: “I fight for the rights of wild animals, particularly, and certainly people like Boris Johnson would find me a complete irritation. I think it only happened because Boris went away.”

Meanwhile, in the same interview, May played down the chances of Queen releasing new music with Adam Lambert, but did admit they’ve previously “looked at recording together”. Lambert recently admitted it was impossible for him to replace former singer Freddie Mercury in the band.

“Listen, there’s no replacing Freddie Mercury. It’s impossible. Freddie Mercury is a mythic rock god. Not only did he sing the hell out of those songs, he wrote so many of them,” the singer remarked.