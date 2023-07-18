Brian May reveals five of his favourite drummers









At the launch of the 40th-anniversary boxset of Brian May + Friends: Star Fleet Project, Brian May shared five of his favourite drummers.

Speaking at the album’s launch event on July 17th at Abbey Road Studios, May reflected on the “great perks” of becoming a successful rock player. “It’s just the most incredible opportunity isn’t it,” said the Queen guitarist.

“You get the chance to play with the best people in the whole world. I’ve played with a lot of the greatest drummers in this world.”

He named former REO Speedwagon drummer, Alan Gratzer, as one of them. May worked alongside Gratzer on his 1983 album, Star Fleet Project, saying at the event he was his neighbour at the time. May had never played with Gratzer, but phoned him up while Queen were on hiatus to get him to play on the album.

May continued: “Alan is one of them. Cosy Powell is another, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl and Roger Taylor, not shabby either.”

Taylor, the last name on May’s list, also had a hand in the Star Fleet Project once the guitarist bought it back to England to mix. He explained: “I should mention Roger actually helped me in the end, because I came I brought it back to England to mix part of it, I asked Roger to come in and do the Starfleet choruses for me because his voice is stronger at the top end than mine, so you do hear a little bit of Roger on here. “

Following the sad loss of Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins last year, May appeared alongside Taylor at an all-star cast at a tribute show for the late musician at Wembley Stadium.

Meanwhile, during the same event at Abbey Road, May also praised Queen vocalist Adam Lambert and called the singer “a gift from God”.