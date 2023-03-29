Brian May says Kurt Cobain produced “some of the greatest guitar music of all time”









In a recent debate among rock music fans, Brian May of Queen was named the greatest guitarist of all time. Now, when appearing on The Howard Stern Show to share his thoughts and discuss his favourite guitarists, May revealed that he believes Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain produced “some of the greatest guitar music of all time”.

When discussing the poll that named him number one, May stated: “I take everything like that with a pinch of salt, really, ’cause you can’t say who’s best. The nice thing about guitar playing is that everybody’s different. You can’t really rank people. Of course, I’ve got my favourites too. But the fact that people put me in that position makes me smile. It’s a lovely feeling.”

After listing his favourite guitarists, which included Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, he described the importance of Cobain. “I don’t think any guitarist should feel like they have anything to prove. Kurt Cobain is a great example. There’s not a lot of technical stuff there, and he didn’t work that hard at being technical, and yet he gives us a legacy of some of the greatest guitar music of all time.”

May continued: “So it’s not about technique. It’s about what you put into it and what you feel and how that feeling gets across in your guitar playing.”

Listen to the full interview below.