Brian Jonestown Massacre announce details of new album









Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced the details for their hotly anticipated 19th studio album with the forthcoming Fire Doesn’t Grow on Trees.

The album sees Anton Newcombe take dominion over his cultural outlook as he states the record is about “when you are compelled to do the right thing, when you live by some internal code, and you don’t shy away from standing up to and in the face of adversity or against the mob or the man no matter what that might mean to “your fame or prospects”, it’s doing the right thing.”

Continuing: “For some it might be taking a knee, or even a baton or bullet. That’s a fire inside you, and it doesn’t grow on trees. I create my own culture because it is what I need and what I feel isn’t being provided. It doesn’t exist unless I participate.”

The outing marks 30 years since Brian Jonestown Massacre’s first single with ‘She Made Me / Evergreen’ back in 1992. While they are far from a legacy band, this achievement is testimony to their prolific work and dedication to keep pushing the envelope for alternative culture of the highest integrity.

“My only option with everything in life has always been that you just jump into the fire,” Anton Newcombe declares. “It doesn’t matter what it is.” That same approach has clearly been taken with this new record.

The album is due for release on June 24th via his own label A Recordings. You can check out the lead single ‘The Real’ below.

