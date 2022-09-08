Brian Eno shares new song ‘We Let It In’ ahead of Barbican event









Brian Eno - ‘We Let It In’ 4

Brian Eno has released his new ambient single, ‘We Let It In’, and also shared details of an upcoming event at the Barbican Centre in London.

The soothing new track is a family affair as it features Eno’s daughter Darla on vocals, a move which complements her father’s deep delivery. Eno also makes a political statement in the visuals for ‘We Let It In’, which is a lyric video featuring the Ukrainian flag that shows his solidarity amid the conflict with Russia.

‘We Let It In’ is the latest snippet to be released from Eno’s forthcoming album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, which arrives on October 14th through UMC. Interestingly, it’s the first album Eno has provided vocals for since 2005’s Another Day On Earth, and his voice has considerably changed in that time.

Speaking about the record in a press release, Eno noted: “My voice has changed, it’s lowered, it’s become a different personality I can sing from. I don’t want to sing like a teenager, it can be melancholic, a bit regretful. As for writing songs again – it’s more landscapes, but this time with humans in them”.

Adding: “I like creating worlds, that’s what I do as an artist, creating sonic worlds. Now after quite a long absence of humans in those worlds I have tried putting one in and seeing how they feel in the world I’ve made.”

Furthermore, Eno has also announced his plans for a special event titled Space Music at the Barbican in London on October 23rd. Explaining the night, the venue said: “In this rare one-off talk, Eno discusses his approach to three-dimensional sound, the environment and where we are in the world just now.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘We Let It In’ below.