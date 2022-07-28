Brian Eno announces the release of new album ‘FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE’









Brian Eno is set to return with his first new solo studio album since 2017’s Reflection with his latest forthcoming effort, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE.

For the record, Eno has taken up singing duties for the majority of the tracks which marks the first time he has been behind the microphone since 2005’s Another Day on Earth, as he looks to promote environmental causes in his music.

Addressing the climate emergency, Eno stated: “Like everybody else – except, apparently, most of the governments of the world – I’ve been thinking about our narrowing, precarious future, and this music grew out of those thoughts. Perhaps it’s more accurate to say I’ve been feeling about it…and the music grew out of the feeling.”

As the founder of EarthPercent, he has also flown the flag for environmentalism in recent times. However, this time he looks to promote it directly in his music. “Those of us who share those feelings are aware that the world is changing at a super-rapid rate, and that large parts of it are disappearing forever…hence the album title,” he added. “These aren’t propaganda songs to tell you what to believe and how to act. Instead, they’re my own exploration of my own feelings. The hope is that they will invite you, the listener, to share those experiences and explorations.”

His press release statement continues: “Art is where we start to become acquainted with those feelings, where we notice them and learn from them – learn what we like and don’t like – and from there they start to turn into actionable thoughts. Children learn through play; adults play through Art. Art gives you the space to ‘have’ feelings, but it comes with an off-switch: you can shut the book or leave the gallery. Art is a safe place to experience feelings – joyous ones and difficult ones. Sometimes those feelings are about things we long for, sometimes they’re about things we might want to avoid.”

Before concluding: “I’m more and more convinced that our only hope of saving our planet is if we begin to have different feelings about it: perhaps if we became re-enchanted by the amazing improbability of life; perhaps if we suffered regret and even shame at what we’ve already lost; perhaps if we felt exhilarated by the challenges we face and what might yet become possible. Briefly, we need to fall in love again, but this time with Nature, with Civilisation and with our hopes for the future.”

The first single from the record is the stirring track ‘There Were Bells’. You can watch a spectacular live video of the song performed live at the Acropolis, Athens below. The video was recorded in August 2021 when the city was being ravaged by wildfires, and Eno mused: “Here we are at the birthplace of Western civilisation, probably witnessing the end of it.” Let’s hope his music can raise awareness and help mitigate such catastrophes.

FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE is set for release on October 14th.

