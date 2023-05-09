Brian Cox submitting for ‘Succession’ Emmy









Having already won 13 Primetime Emmys already, HBO’s Succession is hoping to build upon its success in 2023, with Brian Cox submitting himself for the award for ‘Lead Actor Drama’.

The lead character behind the celebrated business drama, Cox plays Logan Roy, a bullish old-school entrepreneur who tries to make a future for his company whilst deciding on a successor to his crown. Cox will be competing for the Emmy award alongside his two co-stars, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin, who play two of his children, Kendall, the oldest son and Roman, the erratic youngest.

His nomination comes despite the fact that in the fourth and final series of the beloved show, Logan dies early on, making him physically absent for the rest of the season’s run, despite him being a constant ethereal presence. Shockingly, despite Cox’s Logan Roy being one of television’s all-time greatest characters, the actor has never won an Emmy for his troubles, even after being nominated twice before for the same role.

Cox isn’t the only unlucky one either, with Culkin also having been nominated twice throughout the years, with the same going for his in-series sister, Shiv, played by Sarah Snook.

Take a look at the trailer for the fourth and final series of Succession below.