Brian Cox to star in James Bond reality series ‘007’s Road to a Million’









Succession star Brian Cox has joined the James Bond franchise in the new Prime Video reality series 007’s Road to a Million.

In the show, Cox plays The Controller, a mysterious character in charge of the contestant’s fates as they compete for a £1million prize. It is filmed in the Scottish Highlands, alongside other iconic James Bond locations.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” the Dundee-born Cox said in a statement. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

The contestants are split into two teams in 007’s Road to a Million. They compete to overcome a host of obstacles whilst answering questions hidden in various locations worldwide. The show is configured to test intelligence and endurance.

The programme’s synopsis reads: “The Controller is villainous and cultured, and revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome.”

“He has millions of pounds to give away — up to £1m per couple — but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.”