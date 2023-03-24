Brian Cox shares his favourite episode of ‘Succession’









The actor behind the central towering figure of HBO’s Succession, Brian Cox, has revealed his favourite episode of the critically acclaimed series.

Soon to return to screens with the fourth and final series, Succession tells the story of a media mogul and his family who are each tussling for financial power. Starring the likes of Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck, the celebrated series has legions of fans across the world, with Cox taking to a recent Q&A to reveal his experience of the show.

Speaking at the event, Cox explained that his favourite episode of Succession is the final episode of season two, titled ‘This Is Not for Tears’, in which the actor’s character looks to his son, who double-crosses him and thinks, “What a f*cking idiot”.

Elsewhere, Cox also admitted that finishing the show after season four was the correct decision, exclaiming: “It’s the right ending for the show…These British writers have discipline and know that a show has a shelf life…Most shows go past their sell-by date, but Jesse [Armstrong] always knew he wanted to finish, although he was terrified about finishing it”.

The actor also briefly touched on his thoughts towards method acting, where, in the past, he has previously criticised his co-star Jeremy Strong. “Even though we have our differences, we have respect for each other,” he explained.

Take a look at the trailer for season four of Succession below.