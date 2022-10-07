Watch actor Brian Cox tear into Liz Truss during ‘Question Time’ appearance









Actor Brian Cox has fired shots at British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Cox, known for his role as Logan Roy on HBO’s Succession, appeared on the show Question Time alongside journalist Piers Morgan, Wilfred Emmanuel-Jones, and the MPs Nadhim Zahawi and Lisa Nandy.

Morgan said that he did not believe that Truss would last long as Prime Minister, saying he wasn’t “sure how she has the brass neck to stay on the job”. This is after the Sterling plummeted to a record low against the dollar.

Several controversies surrounding Truss and the Conservative Party at large have rolled on for some time now, none more so Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s idea to abolish the 45p rate of tax for people who earn over £150,000. However, the backlash caused the Chancellor to backtrack on his pledge.

Cox agreed with Morgan, saying: “I think it’s dreadful. I cannot see how she can lead the country, and I don’t think she can lead the country because I don’t think people trust her, and if you don’t have trust, you don’t have anything.”

He added: “Certainly, what’s been going on at the Tory party conference has been an absolute fiasco. We’ve seen it; we’ve all witnessed it on a daily basis. And she’s the wrong person for the job; that’s what I believe. I just do not think she’s the right person for the job. And I also don’t trust her. There’s something about her that I just simply do not trust. So, I ain’t a fan.”

Cox, who was born in Dundee, recently re-iterated his desire for Scottish independence. At the Edinburgh International Book Festival, he said: “My country has to be free. We have to be free. We have to be our own people. It’s so evident now, and Scotland has never been more ripe for it.”

