Brian Cox to star with Jennifer Coolidge in comedy ‘Riff-Raff’









A cast comprised of The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge, Succession’s Brian Cox, Dustin Hoffman and Gabrielle Union of The Inspection has been assembled to star in a new crime comedy movie by the name of Riff Raff. Filmmaker Dito Montiel, who directed A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints, is heading the project from a script by John Pollono.

The film will focus on the day to day life of a former criminal, which is suddenly thrown into chaos when his family members turn up for a long-awaited confrontation. Principal photography is set to go ahead in September.

The producers of the movie are Canopy Media Partners’ Noah Rothman of Small Engine Repair and Signature Films’ Marc Goldberg and Sarah Gabriel of The Estate. International sales will be handled by Signature, who are currently launching the film at the Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile Capstone will take charge of United States domestic rights.

Marc Goldberg said in a recent statement, “We are thrilled to partner with the producers and Dito on this project; we’ve loved it ever since we’ve read it. It embodies the type of crime comedies we grew up with – witty and entertaining. Not to mention the perfect cast that will bring these colorful characters to life.”