Brian Cox explains why he hates Quentin Tarantino









Veteran actor Brian Cox has a body of work that is almost unparalleled, having worked with icons like Laurence Olivier and Michael Mann as well as contemporary figures like David Fincher and Wes Anderson. One of the most celebrated acting talents living today, Cox’s legacy has been revitalised in recent years.

While he has delivered fantastic performances in a number of different roles over the years, Cox became a major star within the frameworks of popular culture due to his starring turn in the hit HBO show Succession. His performance as the ultra-wealthy, patriarchal Logan Roy won multiple accolades and added a new dimension to his oeuvre as well as a handy catchphrase of “fuck off”.

He recently published his memoir titled Putting the Rabbit in the Hat which explored his successful career and provided insights about his journey as an actor. However, his autobiography gained a lot of traction because it contained a lot of polarising opinions about popular stars like Johnny Depp and Quentin Tarantino.

Launching a brutal attack against Depp’s acting career, Cox wrote: “Personable though I’m sure he is, is so overblown, so overrated. I mean, Edward Scissorhands. Let’s face it, if you come on with hands like that and pale, scarred-face make-up, you don’t have to do anything. And he didn’t. And subsequently, he’s done even less.”

He also criticised Quentin Tarantino’s vision of cinema, claiming that Tarantino’s entire shtick was to double down on the arthouse action gimmicks without providing anything of real substance. Cox even revealed that he had actually walked out of a screening of one of Tarantino’s most popular works.

“I find his work meretricious,” Cox wrote, commenting on Tarantino’s style and even claiming that he would work with Tarantino if the opportunity came. “It’s all surface. Plot mechanics in place of depth. Style where there should be substance. I walked out of Pulp Fiction…That said, if the phone rang, I’d do it..”

Although Tarantino is working on the final film of his career right now, it’s definitely doubtful whether he would actually cast Cox in a role after reading about these comments. Even if he doesn’t, Cox has other projects to look forward to – including the upcoming season of Succession which is bound to draw more attention than ever before.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.