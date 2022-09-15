‘Succession’ star Brian Cox calls method acting “American Sh**”









Brian Cox was already among the most respected actors in the industry before he starred in the hit HBO series Succession. However, his iconic portrayal of a narcissistic, psychopathic billionaire has revitalised his career in unprecedented ways.

At the recent edition of the Toronto Film Festival, Cox appeared for a Q&A session about his latest project, Prisoner’s Daughter. He plays the role of a hardened ex-con who desperately tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter and her child.

During the post-screening conversation, Cox was asked about his approach to acting as well as his thoughts on method acting. The actor launched a scathing attack against the latter, saying: “I don’t hold a lot of the American shit, having to have a religious experience every time you play a part. It’s crap.”

While talking about his approach, Cox emphasised the importance of flexibility in an actor’s life. He explained: “I don’t hang onto the characters I play. I let them go through me. The thing is to be ready to accept, as an actor. You stand there, you’re ready to accept whatever is thrown at you.”

According to Cox, this flexibility was crucial for his performances in both Succession and Prisoner’s Daughter. He concluded: “You just let it come through you. And you don’t get in the fucking way.” From the audience’s reaction, it is evident that many share his sentiments.

