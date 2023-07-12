Brian Cox blames millennials for “truly awful” woke culture









Given that the highly acclaimed series Succession came to an end, Brian Cox has been forced to say goodbye to his role as Logan Roy. Ever since retiring as the patriarch of the family, Cox has been making headlines for his views on woke society.

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Cox detailed his problems with the notion of “wokeness” in today’s society, saying, “The whole woke culture is truly awful. I don’t know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming?”.

When delving deeper into the topic, Cox blamed the millennial generation for raising awareness for the open-minded social movement, explaining, “It turns out it’s usually a bunch of millennials. I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well you’ve screwed it up so we may as well do something about it’. But it’s from the wrong principle”.

Aside from the generational divide, Cox is quick to point out that social media plays a big part in “woke culture” in his mind, going on to say: “Social media doesn’t help. It hinders rather than helps, and I think it points out too readily inadequacies”.

This is not the first time that Cox has come under fire for his opinions, either. Following the various sexual assault charges filed against filmmaker Bryan Singer, Cox defended the director of X2 for his strong work ethic.

Cox has also not been known to have a good reputation with all of his costars as well. When talking about some of his fellow actors working on Succession, Cox chastised Jeremy Strong for his use of method acting, thinking that it caused more annoyance in his performance.

Outside of his statements, Succession has been getting award show buzz in light of the Emmy nominations. Aside from being nominated for ‘Best Drama Series’, Cox has been nominated for ‘Lead Actor in a Drama Series’ for his depiction of Logan Roy, with Strong being nominated for the same category.

See more "Succession" star Brian Cox: "The whole woke culture is truly awful."



Piers Morgan: "And the shaming culture."



Cox: "I don't know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming? … It turns out it's usually a bunch of millennials." pic.twitter.com/4r4jUtplxh — The Recount (@therecount) July 12, 2023