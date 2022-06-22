Brett Tuggle, former Fleetwood Mac touring member, dies aged 70









Brett Tuggle, the former live keyboardist for Fleetwood Mac and member of The David Lee Roth Band, has passed away aged 70.

Tuggle’s son Matt confirmed the news that his father had passed away at the weekend, owing to complications relating to cancer. “He was loved by his family so much,” he told Rolling Stone. “His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life.”

Tuggle spent 20 years with Fleetwood Mac, touring the world with them from 1997 to 2017. During this time, he also became a part of Lindsey Buckingham’s live band for his solo work, but notably, was absent from the former Fleetwood Mac guitarist’s most recent tour.

“I do want to mention the gentleman who is noticeably absent from the stage tonight,” Buckingham said to the crowd when the tour opened in San Francisco back in April (via Rolling Stone). “Mr. Brett Tuggle is having a little bit of a (sic) health problem. Hopefully he’ll be back for the next show, whatever it takes. We missed him tonight.”

Tuggle also played a key part in the success of The David Lee Roth Band, co-writing the memorable 1988 hit ‘Just Like Paradise’. It reached the top 10 in both the US and Canada and was produced by guitar-playing legend, Steve Vai.

As well as working with the aforementioned groups, Tuggle also collaborated with a host of other legends across his career including Jimmy Page, Rick Springfield, Chris Isaak, Stevie Nicks, and Steven Tyler.

“Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight,” Springfield Tweeted. “God bless his beautiful spirit.”

Brett Tuggle leaves behind his two children, Matt and Michelle.

Our sweet Brett Tuggle made it home tonight. God bless his beautiful spirit. ❤️ @BrettTuggle1 pic.twitter.com/JHID345cO0 — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) June 20, 2022

Brett Tuggle—truly the ”secret weapon” of the Eat ‘Em & Smile band and tour. Loved by everyone that ever met him, and gifted with supreme talent—-Rest in Peace. We will never forget you. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mhzC90sD79 — Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) June 20, 2022

Brett Tuggle, DC & Guy Pratt…RIP, Brett…🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Thanks, Jorg pic.twitter.com/hNSz1SA3wu — David Coverdale (@davidcoverdale) June 20, 2022

We are saddened 😔 to hear about the loss of Korg artist Brett Tuggle. He was an award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist, and toured/recorded with artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Jimmy Page, & more. Our thoughts go out to his family & loved ones during this time 😔 ❤️ 🎹 pic.twitter.com/tIAF3C8vNJ — KORG USA (@KorgUSA) June 20, 2022

