'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser praises "terrific" Sadie Sink









Brendan Fraser’s performance in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale has drawn widespread acclaim, with him winning ‘Best Actor’ at the Critics’ Choice Awards and being nominated for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for the same prize.

While Fraser’s performance has topped the headlines, the actor has gone the length to give similar praise to his co-star in the film, Sadie Sink. Sink had primarily been known for her role in the sci-fi series Stranger Things but looks to have made a career landmark performance in Aronofsky’s new picture.

Discussing Sink with Digital Spy, Fraser said of Sink: “Please, how much time have you got? This kid is so good. Her talent precedes her years of experience. I watched her every day just get the gold star in every way that I have not seen a young actor know how to be that precise, that inventive; how to be that consistent; to have that perfect elocution without being affected.”

He added: “I could go on and on, and, I promise you, I want to. But she’s just terrific. She’s gone to work with Ridley Scott already. I just read that she’s going to do a rock opera or something. I don’t know what it’s about. But it makes sense. She’s just on her way.”

Fraser then noted how working on The Whale looked to have inspired her performance in Stranger Things. “And also, I should point out, it was after The Whale that she went back and did that season of Stranger Things where she squared off with the scary monster of Vecna, and she ran up that hill,” he said. “I think that that monster put his tail between his legs because of her proving ground, going up against her dad. We all upped our game after making this movie. We felt more confident and just better at our job, I think.”