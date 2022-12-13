Brendan Fraser claims that people have been pronouncing his name wrong









Brendan Fraser has announced the fact that many people have been saying his name with the wrong pronunciation for many years. Fraser, whose new film The Whale is hotly-anticipated and expected to take home several awards, made the claim during an interview with Variety alongside Adam Sandler.

Sandler opened a segment of the interview by saying: “When I first met Brendan Fraser… That’s your full name, right? Brendan Fraser?” Sandler had been pronouncing Fraser’s surname like the hit comedy show Frasier. Fraser then put Sandler in his place and corrected him. “It’s Fraser,” he said, pronouncing the word like a razor blade.

“You shave with a razor; you should try standing closer to it,” Fraser said, mocking Sandler’s beard. However, despite learning the correct pronunciation of Fraser’s name, Sandler again said it incorrectly later in the interview. Fraser again made a shaving gesture before conceding defeat and saying, “OK. Fuck it. No one’s ever gotten my name right.”

Responding to criticism over wearing prosthetics to make him look like a 600lb man in The Whale, Fraser recently said, “I think it’s one of the more exacting ways you can create a character and body. And in this case, the mandate that Charlie’s costume would respect the laws of gravity and physics as opposed to the many ways that we’ve seen that character depicted in films before as really a one-note joke, and in a costume that’s just unfair. That’s a personal view. We felt an obligation to ensure that it was cumbersome. It was accurate; that was what we strived for.”

Fraser has also revealed that even if he is nominated for a Golden Globe award, he will not attend the ceremony, in light of the history, he has with its organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Read more about that here.

