Brendan Fraser names his favourite movies of his career









The entire model of Hollywood had done a number on Brendan Fraser. Despite being one of the greatest actors of his time, the unwarranted stigma that saw him get back into making movies was nothing short of miraculous, with The Whale being an indicator of what audiences were missing for years. Then again, Fraser has a soft spot for the era he had before his newly-acquired renaissance.

Throughout the last few years, Fraser has also taken the time to look back on the movies that helped mould him into the actor he is today. Outside of the massive film franchises he would later make, Fraser began working in dramas like School Ties.

While the film would be considered a hit with audiences, it became a springboard for promising young talent, with young Matt Damon and Ben Affleck getting their starts in the film as well. As he became a comfortable leading man in films like Encino Man and George of the Jungle, Fraser also took on occasional serious roles that showed he had more on his mind than standard entertainment.

Working alongside Michael Caine, 2002’s The Quiet American marked a significant milestone for Fraser. Framed as a political study on the intricacies of war in 1950s Vietnam between Caine, Fraser, and Do Thai Ha Yen, they find themselves in a love triangle when Fraser’s Pyle ends up meeting Yen’s Phoung.

After being involved in a terrorist incident that leaves innocent people killed, though, Caine’s Thomas Fowler gives the direct order to execute Pyle, which is delicately swept under the rug by authorities. Although the movie may not have been the most uplifting cinematic experience, it was a game-changer in 2002.

With moviegoers still reeling over the aftermath of 9/11, The Quiet American painted a vivid picture of what happens if a terrorist isn’t as black-and-white as one thinks, with Fraser showing the humane side of his character before anything else. When discussing the film, Fraser said that he thinks the work still holds up, saying, “It was important and well-suited to the times we were living in then, and I think it still holds up now”.

Before any other role, though, Fraser always returned to the Mummy franchise as a particular favourite. Despite some of the dated CGI that went on behind the scenes in the various sequels, Fraser’s take on an action-adventure film was a great extension of what Spielberg was trying to do back in the 1980s with Indiana Jones, creating fantastical images that seemed to be coming from another planet entirely.

Regardless of which kind of movie he was working in, though, there was never any doubt that Fraser wouldn’t give it his all. While both The Quiet American and The Mummy exist on two opposite ends of the film spectrum, Fraser seems to strike the same balance of lightheartedness and raw humanity whenever he comes onscreen. Some movies may be about expressing one’s self, and some may be about salary bumps, but either way, Fraser is always genuinely thrilled to be able to act for anyone willing to watch.