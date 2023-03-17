Watch Ben Stiller’s screen test for ‘Encino Man’









At the recent Oscars ceremony, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan won awards for their remarkable comeback roles in The Whale and Everything Everywhere All At Once, respectively. The actors have been celebrated for their kindness and genuine appreciation for the awards, garnering them dedicated followers.

Now, fans have been reminiscing over Encino Man, the 1992 comedy starring both actors in supporting roles alongside Sean Astin and Pauly Shore. Although the film was critically panned, it was a box-office success, grossing over $40million worldwide against a $7million budget.

In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Fraser told the presenter that Ben Stiller initially screen-tested for his role as Link. Luckily Shore has uploaded the video to YouTube for everyone to see, featuring a young Stiller attempting his best caveman impression.

The video also showcases Keith Coogan’s screen test for the part, who was known for his roles in films like Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead. The video shows Stiller performing scenes we recognise from the movie, such as the moment when the protagonists discover the caveman character has wreaked havoc over their house and later on when he is given a polished makeover.

Watch the video below.