Brendan Frasers says Golden Globes are “hood ornaments” that “mean nothing” to him









Brendan Fraser continued his angry tirade against the Golden Globes, an event that he chose not to attend this year, even though he had been nominated for ‘Best Actor’ for his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s new film The Whale.

In the end, Austin Butler won the award for playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the legendary rock and roll singer. Fraser did not attend the ceremony because of his accusations that the former head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Philip Berk, groped him in 2003, and claims that the HFPA did nothing about it.

During an interview with Howard Stern, Fraser further opened up on his nomination and the award ceremony. “I found myself wondering, is this a cynical nomination,” he said (per Variety). “I couldn’t really tell because of my history with them and that I still have yet to see the results from their reformation. We all are still awaiting that, to tell you the truth… What does matter is that it would mean nothing to me? I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even; that was presumed.”

Fraser continued: “They needed me; I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that? It’s my fight, no one else’s… I don’t need everyone to stand in solidarity with me… Maybe. But, you know, it would be a leap of faith for whoever that would be. It would be a calculated risk, and it could also be trivialized very easily by the cynical view of this all.”

However, there was at least one glimmer of positivity for Fraser in light of the Golden Globes. He concluded: “And the good news is, they did something important in that broadcast, and it changed my thinking about them: they put Zelenskyy front and centre. They let him have the stage, and that’s a powerful statement and something I can get behind and support.”