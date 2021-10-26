Brendan Fraser cast as the villain in new DC film 'Batgirl'









First, it was Matthew McConaughey, then it was Robert Pattinson, but could Brendan Fraser be next in line for an acting Renaissance of his own? The 1990s actor best known for his roles in the action-adventure flick The Mummy as well as comedy George of the Jungle has been announced as the villain for the upcoming DC Comics film Batgirl starring Leslie Grace, among others.

Whilst his role in the upcoming film is yet unconfirmed, sources close to the project believe Fraser will play the supervillain ‘Firefly’ in Batgirl, a project helmed by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. With details thin on the ground about the brand new superhero flick, it is thought that Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Commissioner Gordon, played by Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, will play the female caped crusader.

This isn’t the only high profile role that Brendan Fraser has acquired either, joining Martin Scorsese for Killers of the Flower Moon alongside the likes of Jesse Plemons and Robert De Niro.

Based on David Grann’s eponymous book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in Oklahoma during the 1920s, investigating the infamous ‘Reign of Terror’ during which brutality dominated the landscape of Osage Nation.

“We are thrilled to finally start production on Killers of the Flower Moon in Oklahoma,” Scorsese said while announcing the project earlier this year. Continuing, he added, “To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people”.

“We’re grateful to Apple, the Oklahoma Film and Music Office and The Osage Nation, especially all our Osage consultants and cultural advisors, as we prepare for this shoot. We’re excited to start working with our local cast and crew to bring this story to life on screen and immortalise a time in American history that should not be forgotten,” Scorsese concluded.



It is believed that Brendan Fraser will play the role of a lawyer named WS Hamilton in the brand new, highly anticipated film from the director of Mean Streets, The Wolf of Wall Street and Goodfellas.

Take a look at a preview image for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon right here

(Credit: Sony)