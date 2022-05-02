Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro calls out Leonardo DiCaprio









The influential American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is a prominent voice in mainstream cinema and beyond, becoming an advocate for climate change action across the world.

Often discussing prominent climate issues on his Twitter page, the actor encouraged young Brazilians to take part in their upcoming elections by posting about the event on his social media page. “Brazil is home to the Amazon and other ecosystems critical to climate change,” the actor wrote, adding, “What happens there matters to us all and youth voting is key in driving change for a healthy planet. For more on voter registration in Brazil before May 4”.

Replying to this post, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked the actor for his support in encouraging Brazilians to vote, before calling him out for spreading misinformation, making reference to an old post.

“Thanks for your support, Leo!” the President wrote, adding: “It’s really important to have every Brazilian voting in the coming elections. Our people will decide if they want to keep our sovereignty on the Amazon or to be ruled by crooks who serve foreign special interest. Good job in The Revenant!”.

Whilst the initial interaction was supportive, Bolsonaro then turned to an old post of the actor’s, stating: “By the way, the picture you posted to talk about the wildfires in the Amazon in 2019 is from 2003. There are people who want to arrest Brazilian citizens who make this kind of mistake here in our country. But I’m against this tyrannical idea. So I forgive you. Hugs from Brazil!”.

Leonardo DiCaprio is next due to star in the highly anticipated Martin Scorsese movie, Killers of the Flower Moon where he will feature alongside Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro and Brendan Fraser.

