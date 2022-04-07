Watch the brand new trailer for 'Marcel The Shell With Shoes On'









A24 has developed a stellar reputation in the industry for championing a wide variety of films from different genres. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is another fascinating addition to their lineup, a full-length feature based on the eponymous YouTube short films that gained a lot of traction and are still loved by fans all over the world.

The new project has been directed by the co-creator of the series – Dean Fleischer-Camp – who wrote the screenplay with Jenny Slate and Nick Paley. Slate provides the voice of Marcel in this new feature after doing the same in the previous shorts, playing the role of an anthropomorphic shell who lives with his grandmother Connie.

After the success of the short films, there had been plans to build a feature film about Marcel since 2014. In addition to getting a lot of exposure through YouTube, the short film won multiple accolades at the famous New York International Children’s Film Festival including the Grand Jury and Audience Awards.

In an interview, Dean Fleischer-Camp shared his thoughts on the art of animation: “I’m a happier person when I’m doing illustration or live-action directing. Stop-motion animation is a form of torture invented by God to remind everyone of how incredibly tedious his job is. Animation can be magical, but it requires intense concentration and patience.”

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On had its premiere last year at the Telluride Film Festival where it received critical acclaim and a positive reception. After being screened at SXSW earlier this year, the film is ready for a theatrical release in the US where it will be distributed by A24. The release date for the new film has been announced and it is coming out on June 24th, 2022.

Watch the new trailer for Marcel the Shell with Shoes On below.