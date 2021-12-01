Bradley Cooper was held at knifepoint just before the pandemic









One of the biggest stars in the industry, Bradley Cooper has established himself as an instantly recognisable brand which can be a good thing as well as a liability at times. The star of films like American Hustle and A Star is Born recently opened up about how he had to survive a very volatile situation just before the pandemic started.

On an episode of Dax Shepherd’s podcast Armchair Expert, Cooper revealed that he had been mugged at knifepoint before the lockdowns took place. According to the actor, he was on his way to pick his daughter up from school when the assailant stopped him and asked him to comply while he was being robbed.

Cooper claimed that he had a habit of listening to music and traversing the streets of New York which he loved but this habit ended up costing him: “I used to walk around New York City all the time with these [headphones] on – this was pre-pandemic – I was on the subway [at] 11:45 to pick Lea downtown at Russian school and I got held up at knifepoint”.

“It was pretty insane,” Cooper added. “I realised I had gotten way, way too comfortable in the city. My guard was down … I was all the way at the end of the subway. I turned, I’m up against the post like it’s The French Connection or some shit. Then I got back on the subway and picked up my daughter.” It is safe to assume that the actor does not take the same route anymore.

He also said that he had the presence of mind to take pictures of the robber before the young man ran away which he provided to the police to aid their investigations. After this entire debacle, Cooper will be eager to move on with his life and he is definitely doing that by starring in the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film Licorice Pizza.

