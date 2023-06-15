Bradley Cooper to direct ‘Is This Thing On?’ starring Will Arnett









Bradley Cooper is set to star and direct Is This Thing On? alongside Will Arnett.

In addition to Cooper directing the film, he and Arnett will also produce the project. The script was written by Arnett with Mark Chappell and Cooper is expected to add finishing touches to it once the writer’s strike is over.

Is This Thing On? is currently in the development stage at Searchlight and is described as a dark comedy. Details on the project remain light with characters and plot lines being kept secretive at this stage.

Cooper and Arnett are close friends, with the A Star Is Born actor previously stating he reached sobriety in 2004 because of their relationship. He explained: “The first time I realised I had a problem with drugs and alcohol. And it was Will saying that to me. And I’ll just never forget it. I was like, ‘Oh, the guy that I think is doing mean humour is telling me the truth about that.’ … And it changed my entire life.”

The actor continued: “Will is the reason, he took that risk of having that hard conversation with me in, like, July of 2004, that put me on a path of deciding to change my life. It truly was Will Arnett—he is the reason.”

Later this year, Cooper is set to star and direct in Maestro. Carey Mulligan, Maya Hawke, Matt Bomer and Sarah Silverman are also set to feature in the project. The film is a biopic about the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein.