Bradley Cooper's five favourite films of all time









One of the most prominent actors of our time, Bradley Cooper has risen to the very top of Hollywood through his work in films such as Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle. His stardom reached new heights after he starred opposite Lady Gaga in the 2018 remake of A Star is Born, a project that propelled him towards success that was unprecedented even for an actor of his stature.

When he was younger, Cooper had vast interests which included basketball and cooking. At one point, he had even made up his mind about moving to Japan and seeking official training in order to become a professional ninja. Simultaneously, his father also introduced him to cinematic gems such as David Lynch’s The Elephant Man, a moment that sparked his interest in the performing arts.

In order to convince his parents that he had what it takes to be an actor, Cooper even acted as Joseph Merrick from The Elephant Man, a formative performance that actually ended up blowing his parents away. Eventually, Cooper entered the film industry after a lot of minor digressions but he slowly managed to make a definitive impact through his work.

Recently, Cooper starred in Guillermo del Toro’s latest project Nightmare Alley where he played the role of a mind reader who has to confront a tenacious psychiatrist. The film ended up receiving critical acclaim but tanked at the box office. That said, Cooper managed to salvage his year by appearing in one of the most anticipated films in recent memory – Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza.

Having worked with countless iconic names within the world of cinema – and studied the artform relentlessly – Cooper has developed a feverish obsession with moves. While asked to name some of his all-time favourites, ranging from classics to modern gems, Cooper took on the task.

Check out a definitive list below.

Bradley Cooper’s five favourite films:

Life Lessons – New York Stories (Martin Scorsese, 1989)

The Celebration (Thomas Vinterberg, 1998)

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (Julian Schnabel, 2007)

The Conversation (Francis Ford Coppola, 1974)

The Shop Around the Corner (Ernst Lubitsch, 1940)

While talking to Rotten Tomatoes about his choices, Cooper singled out Scorsese’s addition to the anthology film New York Stories. “I love the subject matter of Life Lessons, it’s just great. Scorsese completely captures the obsession with women, visually and in the storyline,” Cooper added before praising Nick Nolte’s performance.

Cooper also praised Francis Ford Coppola’s lesser-known masterpiece The Conversation which is now regarded as a true cult classic. “The Conversation is just, I think, a movie made by one of the best auteur directors of the ’70s and ’80s,” the actor said. “To me, I think the reason that I would choose that one is the sound editing.”

