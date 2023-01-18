Brad Pitt has a "shit list" of actors that he won't work with









When you can boast a career as extensive and illustrious as Brad Pitt has enjoyed, it’s only natural to have high standards about potential projects. One of the most recognisable Hollywood stars in the world, Pitt has built an impressive filmography which contains modern gems such as 12 Monkeys and The Tree of Life.

Recently, Pitt also spoke about his desire to retire from the world of acting to be able to focus on producing new projects. However, the actor has also been attached to new films like Bullet Train and Babylon, which have garnered acclaim from fans and critics alike. Bullet Train, in particular, was a unique challenge for Pitt, who proved that he is still able to handle demanding action flicks with comedic flair.

An enjoyable action comedy by David Leitch, Bullet Train starred Pitt as a hilarious assassin whose bad luck complicates everything he ever touches. Pitt delivered a memorable performance in the new film, starring alongside budding stars such as Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played his twin brother.

During an interview with journalists at Locarno, Taylor-Johnson was asked about what it was light to work with Pitt on such a project. The actor revealed that Pitt actually has a list of actors he would never work with, labelling it the “shit list”. According to Taylor-Johnson, all established actors maintain such lists.

Taylor-Johnson said (via Variety): “He is in a new chapter of his life, I think. He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time. You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the shit list.”

While the actors on Pitt’s “shit list’ will probably remain private for the rest of his life, some have also expressed that they wouldn’t work with Pitt. One famous example is Courtney Love, who was reportedly fired from Fight Club after she said that she wouldn’t let Pitt play a version of Kurt Cobain in David Fincher’s film.

“22 years later, I still kick myself for not having the shark instinct to be like, ‘Sure,’ and f—k ’em later. I went nuclear,” Love said on the Marc Maron podcast. “My landline rang, and it was David Fincher. I knew it was gonna be him. By the way, God bless Helena Bonham Carter. She’s a genius. I’ve never seen that film… And yeah, he fired me because I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt.”

