Brad Pitt sadly hints at impending retirement









He has been a hero of the silver screen for decades now, but it would seem Brad Pitt considers himself to be approaching the final chapter of his stellar career.

At 58 years old the hunky face of Hollywood has said, “I consider myself on my last leg,” and his prerogative now is, “What is this section going to be? And how do I want to design that?”

Speaking in a recent interview with GQ ahead of his forthcoming film Bullet Train, “This [is] the last semester or trimester,” he noted with an air of poised finality.

Sadly, for mega-fans, my mother included, away from his considered film choices, it would appear that he may well give more time to his work behind the camera with his production company Plan B.

In the last 20 years, Plan B have nabbed three Best Picture Oscars and he has hinted that another may await in the form of Women Talking, which he describes “as profound a film as anything made this decade.”

The film comes with the synopsis: “A group of women in an isolated Mennonite religious colony in Bolivia as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.” It is expected to hit cinemas later this year.

Alongside that, Plan B also has the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde on the way with his old pal Nick Cave teaming up with Warren Ellis for soundtrack duties on the movie.

Finally, as one of the few actors who did speak up against Harvey Weinstein, it is no surprise that he is producing She Said which focuses on reporters’ efforts to bring the truth to light.

Alas, the one thing we can all hope is that this semester is a lengthy one.

