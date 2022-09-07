Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie feature in new images for 'Babylon'









It’s clear that the American filmmaker Damien Chazelle is going for Oscar glory, with the first images of his forthcoming epic Babylon showing off a dazzling display of cinematic splendour.

Recognised as one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2022, Babylon takes place in the golden age of Hollywood, featuring Tobey Maguire among a glittering cast that includes the likes of Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Samara Weaving, Flea and Spike Jonze. Its very first images show off a glitzy impression of golden-age Hollywood, complete with Pitt’s pencil moustache and a glowing brass band in a misty jazz bar.

An almost-certain Oscar contender for the 2023 ceremony, Chazelle was let down by the Academy in 2017 after one of their all-time biggest slip-ups, announcing La La Land as the recipient of Best Picture only to reveal the actual winner was Moonlight.

Looking like something of a mix between Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino and the influential tale The Great Gatsby, the new film will follow how showbiz transitioned from the silent era to the talkies.

The predicted success of Babylon may be in its cast of pertinent lead actors, with the likes of Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Tobey Maguire each enjoying a healthy modern career thanks to respective past and future roles. This couldn’t be more true for Robbie, who captured the imagination of fans and critics alike in Tarantino’s latest flick and is next due to take on the role of Barbie in the much-anticipated Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig movie.

Take a look at the brand new images from Babylon, below.

Chazelle had in mind a film packed with spectacle that reflected the extravagance of the era—but wanted @BabylonMovie to plumb its lower depths, too. “It was really a wild West period for these people,” he adds.



🔗: https://t.co/CTAFWrJjeJ pic.twitter.com/FfNfJFbL7b — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 7, 2022