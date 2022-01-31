Brad Pitt and George Clooney take a pay cut for new Jon Watts film









Brad Pitt and George Clooney are currently working together on a brand new project, after having collaborated on other iconic projects such as the Ocean’s series. The duo are now planning to add to their shared filmography by starring in a new thriller which is in the works, with them in the leading roles.

The project will be directed by Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind one of the biggest commercial successes of 2021 – Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film went on to cross the $1.6 billion mark at the global box office, providing further evidence about the extremely strong popular appeal that Marvel projects manage to invoke.

Since then, Watts has already been attached to new projects and is also serving as the producer for the long-awaited sequel to the popular franchise Final Destination. In what will be the sixth instalment to the horror film series about human mortality and the inevitability of death, Watts will be a financial as well as a creative advisor.

He is also working with Pitt and Clooney on a new thriller that hasn’t been titled yet. While details remain ambiguous at this point, the team has revealed some specifics about the plot for this new project. Pitt and Clooney will star in “a tale of two lone-wolf fixers assigned to the same job” where they will presumably feature in those roles.

The project entered a bidding war and was picked up as an Apple Original, with the lead stars trying their best to make sure that the film was screened in theatres. In an interview, Clooney explained that the duo took a pay cut just for this: “We said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great.”

“I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist. You know, I do think that there is a version of this that we can do,” he added. “There’s a lot of movies that are fun to still see on a big screen. You know, the film I’m doing with Julia [Roberts] right now is a Universal film, and it’s a comedy, and comedies are fun to see in a room full of people.”