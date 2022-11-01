Brad Pitt names his favourite actor of all time: "The most beautiful woman on the screen"









Brad Pitt has retained his status as the most iconic Hollywood star for decades now. While trying to move away from the reductive “sex symbol” label, Pitt has delivered stellar performances in beloved films such as Fight Club and The Tree of Life, among many others.

While Pitt has recently been associated with some high-profile projects such as Bullet Train and Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, the actor has hinted at his impending retirement. When asked about his decision to distance himself from acting roles, Pitt revealed that he plans to focus on producing cinematic projects instead.

Throughout his career, Pitt has been compared to other mythical Hollywood icons, such as James Dean, but he doesn’t appreciate most of those comparisons. In a 1996 interview recorded by the Brad Pitt Press Archive, the burgeoning film star was asked about his favourite actors in the industry.

“I know very few men to look up to,” Pitt responded, eventually citing one particular role model. “That’s why I appreciate the older films because they show a man standing up for his principles. Like [Robert] Redford. He portrayed the kind of man men wanted to be, and the kind of man women wanted men to be.”

However, his favourite actor of all time is someone he considers to be “the most beautiful woman on the screen”. According to Pitt, Dianne Wiest proved that it was possible to be beautiful without being rashly dismissed as a “sex symbol” by fans and critics.

When asked about his opinions on the relationship between beauty and his profession, Pitt explained: “When you see a person, do you just concentrate on their looks? It’s just a first impression. Then there’s someone who doesn’t catch your eye immediately, but you talk to them, and they become the most beautiful thing in the world.”

That’s why he has always admired the versatile Wiest, known for her work in masterpieces such as Woody Allen’s Hannah and Her Sisters. Pitt added: “The greatest actors aren’t what you would call beautiful sex symbols. I’ll tell you who my favourite actress is: Dianne Wiest. And you wouldn’t call her a sex symbol. Dianne Wiest is, to me, the most beautiful woman on the screen.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.