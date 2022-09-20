Brad Pitt makes his art debut as a sculptor during an exhibition in Finland









Whilst Brad Pitt is hailed as one of the acting greats of his generation, he has just confirmed his segue into another area – and a slightly unexpected one at that. The Hollywood icon has publicly debuted his first pieces of art at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, alongside works by musician Nick Cave and artist Thomas Houseago for the We exhibition.

Pitt is showing nine pieces at the exhibition, including 2017’s House A Go Go, a 46cm-tall miniature house made out of tree bark and held together with tape. Among his most sizeable pieces are a bronze box, complete with hands, feet and faces attempting to break through it, and Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time is a hanging piece of plaster depicting a gun battle.

The actor, who recently starred in the action flick Bullet Train, began making ceramics after his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2017. It has been reported that the actor now has a sculpture studio at his home in Los Angeles to further hone his craft.

At the opening of We, Pitt shared some thoughts on his art: “For me it’s about self reflection… It was born out of ownership over what I call a ‘radical inventory of the self’. And getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt and the moments I’ve just gotten wrong.”

As for rock legend Nick Cave, who is already noted for his artistic ties to surrealist Salvador Dali, his debut was also welcomed with open arms. Per a press release, he is showing “glazed ceramic figurines depicting the life of the Devil in 17 stations, from innocence through experience into confrontation of our mortality”.

Entitled The Devil: A Life, the collection is Cave’s first real body of visual work. It is comprised of 17 individual pieces, each hand-made, painted and glazed by Cave between 2020 and 2022.

