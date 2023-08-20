Boygenius’ Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus flash breasts during Pukkelpop set









At the Belgian festival Pukkelpop on August 18th, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus from Boygenius flashed their breasts at the audience.

As the band reached the end of their set on the Marquee Stage, during their closing song ‘Salt In The Wound’, Bridgers unbuttoned her shirt before flashing the Belgian crowd on August 18th. Shortly afterwards, Dacus followed suit and replicated the actions of her bandmate.

On August 19th, Boygenius arrived in the United Kingdom for their first set of headline shows in the country. The run of dates began with a performance in Edinburgh, they will also perform at Gunnersbury Park in London on August 20th before heading to Yorkshire for two nights at The Piece Hall in Halifax.

Meanwhile, Pukkelpop festival were forced to replace Florence + The Machine after they pulled out of the event because of “medical advice”.

In a statement, management for Florence Welch’s band said: “Sadly, upon medical advice, Florence + The Machine will not be able to perform at Lowlands and Pukkelpop this weekend. We appreciate your understanding and patience.”

Florence + The Machine have replaced by Balthazar at Pukkelpop. Frederik Luyten, a spokesperson for the Belgian festival, said: “It was quite a challenge to replace an artist of this caliber on such short notice, but Balthazar – who announced their temporary retirement barely a week ago – will be back on stage a little earlier than expected.”

He concluded by saying: “The Pukkelpop family wishes Florence a speedy recovery and we hope to see her soon again in Belgium.”

Watch Boygenius flash the crowd in Belgium during ‘Salt In The Wound’ below.

