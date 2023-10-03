Boygenius debut new song on stage in Philadelphia









During their performance at Philadelphia’s The Mann Center on September 30th, Boygenius gave their new single, ‘Powers’, its live debut. The track is the third of four to be released on their forthcoming EP.

The performance began with Julien Baker on acoustic guitar and vocals. Her bandmates Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus joined harmoniously as the song progressed, adding depth to the track’s poignance. Watch the performance below.

Last week, Boygenius announced The Rest EP, a four-song companion piece to their debut album, The Record. The EP is scheduled for release on October 13th via Interscope and serves four previously unheard tracks.

Digital and streaming releases will be accompanied by a 10″ vinyl copy, available in both black and transparent yellow versions, as well as a CD. In addition, the trio recently unveiled a music video for ‘Cool About It’, one of the tracks from the Record.

With just two shows remaining this month in New York and Hollywood, Boygenius fans have a solid chance of being the first to hear the fourth The Rest song live.

Elsewhere, Boygenius recently welcomed Hozier to the stage as a special guest during their encore at a show in Boston. Together, they delivered a powerful rendition of “Salt in the Wound”, a track from Boygenius’ 2018 EP.

In a glowing five-star review of The Record upon its arrival in March, Far Out wrote: “Living up to hype is one thing. Succeeding it is another. But The Record somehow goes beyond those metrics – it could very well be the best album that all three singers have made to date, and there’s a chance that it could be the best album that they ever make.”

For now, see the recent Boygenius performance below.