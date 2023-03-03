Boygenius debut new song ‘Cool About It’









Making a surprise appearance at the annual Tibet House US benefit in New York City, Boygenius debuted an unreleased track called ‘Cool About It’, featured on the supergroup’s forthcoming full-length debut album.

Singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus were a last-minute addition to the benefit, which seeks to raise money for the preservation of Tibetan culture, philosophy, education and contemporary and traditional knowledge.

Appearing on a lineup boasting such names as Laurie Anderson, Arooj Aftab and New Order’s Bernard Sumner and Tom Chapman, Boygenius chose to perform unheard single ‘Cool About It’ for the very first time, having released ‘Not Strong Enough’ just hours before the performance took place. It’s the fourth single release from the group’s debut album and follows ‘$20’, ‘Emily I’m Sorry’, and ‘True Blue’.

The Record is out on March 31st via Interscope and marks the trio’s first release since their 2018 self-titled EP. In the meantime, they’ve contributed to Hayley Williams’ debut solo album, Petals for Armor and Baker’s 2021 solo single ‘Favor’.

At the end of February, Boygenius announced plans for a UK tour with support from MUNA and Ethel Cain. The band will perform at Gunnersbury Park on August 20th and The Piece Hall in Halifax on August 23rd. Cain will act as an opener for both concerts, while MUNA will be an addition to the Gunnesbury Park shows.

Before then, the trio will take to the Coachella festival stage in April before a string of headline dates on the Re:SET concert series. Watch fan footage of ‘Cool About It’ and ‘Not Strong Enough’ below to get a taste of what to expect.