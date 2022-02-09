Boy George launches first ever NFT collection









Culture Club singer-songwriter Boy George has announced that he will be launching an NFT collection entitled CryptoQueenz to mark the release of seven new songs.

Boy George will release the 9,999 unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the CryptoQueenz site and OpenSea from March 1st. Each token will include the face of his artwork ‘Scarman’, combined with his renowned hat collection.

The NFT sales will raise funds for the LGBTQ+ community, with 2% of the proceeds going towards Elton John AIDS Foundation and Shelter. The royalties will be given in perpetuity from the sale of each NFT long into the future.

“As a creator and artist, I’ve long been interested in the different mediums which can act as a canvas for self-expression,” Boy George said. “NFTs and digital art are a great example of this and help to democratise the stuffy art world for everyone.”

“I hope this project will help to bring a little colour and joy into everyone’s lives whilst helping to support the LGBTQ+ community, which I’m very proud to be a part of.”

Boy George expressed his interest in the idea of creating NFTs last year when he signed a deal with cryptocurrency trading site Crypto.com to help produce content for their new platform.

“I think life turned me into art,” Boy George said of the deal. “My role models were both artistic types and hard-working types. I’ve painted myself and others. I have painted myself into a corner. I love metaphors and mystery, and crypto sounds like klepto, so that makes me a crypto maniac.”

“Art is like a partner? Can you live with it? Digital art is a new emotion, and it can be very musical. I’m mixing all of the things I do together, music, art, fashion, poetry and anything else it leads to. I have stopped refusing to be influenced.”

I am the original avatar – to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and my love of hats, I am launching 9,999 NFT’s, all designed by moi 👑 👑



Go and follow @thecryptoqueenz and read about it below 🏳️‍🌈https://t.co/nGHEPFnbWe@thecryptoqueenz #NFT — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) February 8, 2022