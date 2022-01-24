Nirvana NFTs to be launched on Kurt Cobain’s birthday









Next month, Nirvana’s late frontman Kurt Cobain would be turning 55 years old. In celebration, a set of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) will be launched on February 20th, 2022.

The NFTs will be comprised of 28 photos taken by photographer Faith West and will be sold via Pop Legendz. The photos were taken at a gig that took place on October 6th, 1991 at J.C.Dobbs in Philadelphia, just six days after the release of Nirvana’s seminal album Nevermind.

The starting price for the digital property will begin at $99 (£73) and will go up to $250,000 (£185,000). The photos can be bought in either monochrome or acid-washed colour for $99, or they can pick up artwork created from three of the images for $499 (£368). There will be a total of 100 copies available of the NFTs at these price points.

For the more die-hard among fans among us (or those with heavier wallets), the range will also contain four unique NFTs in GIF form made from ten never before seen images. These will all come with a framed print of one image signed by West. Each will be auctioned individually and will also be available in monochrome or acid-wash designs. Bidding for these NFTs will start at $250,000.

Profits raised from the auctions will be donated to the LGBTQ+ non-profit ‘The Trevor Project’ and ‘Grid Alternatives’, which aim to tackle climate change and income inequality.

This news comes just after it was revealed that the man who was photographed as a baby for the album artwork on Nevermind has refiled his lawsuit against the band after the original suit was dismissed earlier this month. Spencer Elden alleged that the photo depicts child pornography and its use was an unjust act of “commercial sexual exploitation”.

The previous lawsuit was dismissed after Elden’s legal team missed the deadline to file an opposition to the Nirvana estate’s request to dismiss the suit. The court has since granted Elden “one last opportunity to amend his complaint”. Nirvana’s estate reportedly has until January 27th to respond to this latest lawsuit.

Stream the audio below recorded during one of the neighbouring gigs that took place on October 10th, 1991 at the J.C. Dobbs, Philadelphia.