Boy George opens up about the power of music in times of crisis









Speaking in a new interview, Boy George – formerly of Culture Club – has opened up about the value of music and how it’s helped him get through tough times. The singer is just one of the big names to have donated to Chris Evans’ charity auction for Ukraine. Rod Steward, Jared Leto and Coldplay have also put items and experiences under the hammer.

Boy George has decided to auction off all the rights to the songs he’s written about Ukraine in the eight years since he visited the country for the first time. Talking to Evans on his daily breakfast show, the singer explained: “I went there about eight years ago, I Dj’d there, and I had the most amazing night and I remember thinking, this is such a beautiful place, I must come back.”

He added: “I suppose the spirit of this song is saying Ukraine is a beautiful country and hopefully it will be a beautiful country again, you know, and I watched this young kid the other day on Instagram saying, ‘Don’t be sad about all of that’. It’s difficult not to be because, you know, we’re just looking at it and were horrified and feeling helpless. And you know, to me, it’s just music is the thing that has always saved me in all my difficult situations.”

It seems that George wrote the songs with that sense of longing in mind. “I just remember thinking it was such a beautiful place. You know, it was summer I got picked up by this incredible kid who was like a punk rocker in this big American car like one of The Addams Family for my whole trip from beginning to end was just magical. And I remember thinking, I must go back, you know, and I would love to do that. I’d love to go back and sing this song.”

When Evans announced the auction earlier this week, he urged people to come forward and put in their bids for the cause: “If we raise a tenner it’s a tenner they don’t currently have – but let’s hope it’s a bit more than that. “We are not attached to any kind of optimistic outcome, we are just going to do it and send the cheque where it needs to go as soon as possible when the money comes in.”

Some of the most tantalising prizes include lunch with Mathew Goode, Matt Smith, Hugh Bonneville, Colin Firth and Jack Savoretti; a five-course DINNER with Dame Emma Thompson, Hayley Atwell, Michelle Dockery, Vanessa Kirby and Sienna Miller; and a quartet of tickets to Coldplay’s upcoming concert at Wembley with a chance to meet the band backstage.

To make your bid, please visit auctionforukraine.com.