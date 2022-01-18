Bono says he is "embarrassed" by most U2 songs









Bono has revealed his recent sudden realisation that U2 “pushes out the boat on embarrassment” in an interview where he declared he dislikes their name, most of their songs and even his own singing voice.

Appearing on the Awards Chatter podcast, the slicked-back Irish frontman went as far as to say that he twists the dial on the radio whenever his band crackle into earshot in a damning indictment of his own artistry.

His self-loathing diatribe began when he was asked about the origins of the band’s name. “In our head, it was like the spy plane,” he explained, “A U-boat, it was futuristic – as it turned out to imply this kind of acquiescence, no I don’t like that name. I still don’t really like the name.” And it was only downhill from there.

This remark opened the floodgates somewhat and he continued to opine: “I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio and I’ve been the colour of – as we say in Dublin – scarlet. I’m just so embarrassed.”

Later adding: “I do think U2 pushes out the boat on embarrassment quite a lot and maybe that’s the place to be as an artist, you know right at the edge of your level of embarrassment.” While pushing the thresholds of artistry is indeed an essential creative force, perhaps “daring” would be a better word for it than “embarrassment”.

He did, however, concede that it isn’t all bad as he went one to champion their debut album Boy as a caveat and a few other records, stating that at their best they had some “very unique and original material.”

Ultimately concluding that U2’s back catalogue is a hit and miss bunch, as he explained, “I don’t think I filled in the details, and I look back and I go ‘God’.”