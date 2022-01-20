Bong Joon-ho is working on a new film with Robert Pattinson









As one of the most important contemporary filmmakers, all eyes look towards South Korean director Bong Joon-ho when he announces a brand new project. The latest news from his upcoming body of work suggests that the director may be lining up a juicy collaboration with Good Time and Cosmopolis star Robert Pattinson, working with the actor for a brand new English-language film for Warner Bros.

As reported by Deadline, the new film will be based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7, a science fiction story following an expendable employee who is sent on a dangerous off-world expedition to colonise a planet called Niflheim. Though specific details about the project, including how the book will inspire the film, remain unclear, keen fans of Bong Joon-ho will be waiting on tenterhooks for the next morsel of information about the new project.

No stranger to the world of science fiction, Bong Joon-ho has delved into the genre multiple times, most notably for the fantasy adventure Okja as well as the post-apocalyptic thriller, Snowpiercer. With a glittering ensemble cast that included the likes of Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-Ho, John Hurt, Ed Harris and Jamie Bell, Snowpiercer became an international success that spawned a TV series for TNT.

Before Robert Pattinson appears with Bong Joon-ho, he will take up the role of the caped crusader in the latest DC film, The Batman by director Matt Reeves. Also starring Colin Farrell, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Zoë Kravitz, the latest film about the iconic superhero is looking like it will take the character to uncharted cinematic territory, taking on a dark, yet cartoonish tone.

The Batman is due to be released in the UK and US on March 4th, 2022. Check out the trailer, below.